Jennifer Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Jennifer Martinez, MS
Jennifer Martinez, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Yuba City, CA.
- 1 1110 Civic Center Blvd Ste 202C, Yuba City, CA 95993 Directions (530) 674-7770
I went to Jennifer for Family/Marriage counseling and for the first time in my whole marriage I felt understood and more importantly heard. I believe my husband felt the same way. Jennifer guided us through positive communication and helped us build a great foundation to begin opening up new ways to express ourselves. I also started seeing her by myself and with our children. Jennifer’s expertise shifted as did the dynamic of our sessions. I am SO GRATEFUL to have found Dr. Martinez.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1356549059
