Overview

Jennifer Mattson, MS is a Counselor in Yakima, WA. 

Jennifer Mattson works at James E. Lindstrom M.d. P.s. Inc. in Yakima, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James E. Lindstrom M.d. P.s. Inc.
    1111 W Spruce St Ste 32, Yakima, WA 98902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 966-2632
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 22, 2022
    Jenny is the most understanding therapist I've ever had. She is full of logic, compassion, knowledge, understanding, empathy. I enjoy going to her and being able to say anything with no judgement but good advice.
    About Jennifer Mattson, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679646004
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Mattson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Mattson works at James E. Lindstrom M.d. P.s. Inc. in Yakima, WA. View the full address on Jennifer Mattson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Jennifer Mattson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Mattson.

