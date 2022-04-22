Jennifer Mattson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Mattson, MS
Overview
Jennifer Mattson, MS is a Counselor in Yakima, WA.
Jennifer Mattson works at
Locations
James E. Lindstrom M.d. P.s. Inc.1111 W Spruce St Ste 32, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 966-2632
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jenny is the most understanding therapist I've ever had. She is full of logic, compassion, knowledge, understanding, empathy. I enjoy going to her and being able to say anything with no judgement but good advice.
About Jennifer Mattson, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1679646004
