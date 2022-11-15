Jennifer McDaniel, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer McDaniel, APRN
Overview
Jennifer McDaniel, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with University of Massachusetts, Post-Master's, Family Nurse Practitioner|University of Missouri-Kansas City, Master of Science in Nursing, Adult Nurse Practitioner
Locations
Meritas Health Briarcliff5400 N Oak Trfy Ste, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jennifer is a good listener, knows your medical history prior to seeing you, and takes time to truly treat you.
About Jennifer McDaniel, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1861784910
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts, Post-Master's, Family Nurse Practitioner|University of Missouri-Kansas City, Master of Science in Nursing, Adult Nurse Practitioner
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer McDaniel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer McDaniel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jennifer McDaniel using Healthline FindCare.
Jennifer McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer McDaniel works at
6 patients have reviewed Jennifer McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer McDaniel.
