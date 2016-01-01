See All Nurse Practitioners in Murfreesboro, TN
Jennifer McGlothlin, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer McGlothlin, APN

Jennifer McGlothlin, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN. 

Jennifer McGlothlin works at Safe Harbor Mental Health in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer McGlothlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Safe Harbor Mental Health
    536 Uptown Sq, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 624-8342

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Attention Problems
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Problems
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jennifer McGlothlin, APN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1437473667
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University, Masters In Nursing
