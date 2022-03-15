Jennifer McKenzie is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer McKenzie
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer McKenzie
Jennifer McKenzie is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA.
Jennifer McKenzie works at
Jennifer McKenzie's Office Locations
-
1
Umass Memorial Medical Group Inc.33 Kendall St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-8765
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Urologist is not an easy appointment for a man. She was fantastic, I would recommended her all day. I am very comfortable going back for follow -up appointments.
About Jennifer McKenzie
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598144164
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer McKenzie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer McKenzie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Jennifer McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer McKenzie.
