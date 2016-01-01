See All Nurse Practitioners in Cape Girardeau, MO
Jennifer McLaughlin, FNP-C

Emergency Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Jennifer McLaughlin, FNP-C is an Emergency Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from 2010 - University of Missouri - St. Louis, St. Louis, MO|2010 - University of Missouri - St. Louis, St. Louis, MO|2019 - University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL|2019 - University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Jennifer McLaughlin works at Saint Francis Emergency Department in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer McLaughlin's Office Locations

    Saint Francis Emergency Department
    211 Saint Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Jennifer McLaughlin, FNP-C

    • Emergency Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1992345342
    Education & Certifications

    • 2010 - University of Missouri - St. Louis, St. Louis, MO|2010 - University of Missouri - St. Louis, St. Louis, MO|2019 - University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL|2019 - University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL
