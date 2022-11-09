Jennifer Melegari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Melegari, CNP
Jennifer Melegari, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spartanburg, SC.
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Medical Affiliates - North Grove1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-5433
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Aetna
She is Wonderful! Has anyone found out where she is practicing now?
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275764045
Jennifer Melegari accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Melegari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Jennifer Melegari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Melegari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Melegari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Melegari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.