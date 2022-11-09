See All Nurse Practitioners in Spartanburg, SC
Jennifer Melegari, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (11)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Melegari, CNP

Jennifer Melegari, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spartanburg, SC. 

Jennifer Melegari works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Medical Affiliates - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Melegari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Medical Affiliates - North Grove
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 585-5433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jennifer Melegari, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275764045
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Melegari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Melegari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Melegari works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Medical Affiliates - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Jennifer Melegari’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Jennifer Melegari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Melegari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Melegari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Melegari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

