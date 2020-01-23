Dr. Jennifer Mendoza, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Mendoza, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Mendoza, PHD is a Psychologist in Palmetto, FL.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Locations
Deep River Psychological Services LLC323 10th Ave W Unit 302, Palmetto, FL 34221 Directions (941) 721-6325
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
she is kind and really tries to find solutions for my problems...I feel safe with her..she doesn't make me feel defensive like previous ones. The time goes fast when I see her and she helps me feel good about myself. I like her and will visit her again.
About Dr. Jennifer Mendoza, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1083602544
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.