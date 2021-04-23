Jennifer Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Offers telehealth
Jennifer Miller, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC.
Pelican Family Medicine P.A.5429 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 792-1001Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding is an understatement, top of the line health care. I can't say enough good things. Please keep it up. NP Jennifer Miller is definitely one of the very best.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710337332
Jennifer Miller accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Jennifer Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Pelican Family Medicine P.A.
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.