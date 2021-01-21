Jennifer Muff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Muff, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer Muff, ARNP
Jennifer Muff, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Jennifer Muff works at
Jennifer Muff's Office Locations
Women's Institute1441 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-5700Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Muff is the greatest, she really makes you feel comfortable when you are in the office. She will not disappoint you. I personally feel that she is very open and will help with anything. She is my go-to Dr when in need of a well-woman exam and/or a pap smear.
About Jennifer Muff, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912306101
Jennifer Muff accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Muff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Muff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Muff.
