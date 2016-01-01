Dr. Jennifer Murphy, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Murphy, DC
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Murphy, DC is a Chiropractor in San Jose, CA.
Dr. Murphy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jennifer Murphy Dc Chiropractic Inc.100 Oconnor Dr Ste 25, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 271-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
About Dr. Jennifer Murphy, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1699080671
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy speaks Spanish.
Dr. Murphy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.