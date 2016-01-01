See All Chiropractors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Jennifer Murphy, DC

Chiropractic
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Murphy, DC is a Chiropractor in San Jose, CA. 

Dr. Murphy works at A Family Chiropractic in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jennifer Murphy Dc Chiropractic Inc.
    100 Oconnor Dr Ste 25, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 271-2800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cox Flexion-Distraction Technique
Craniosacral Therapy (CST)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cox Flexion-Distraction Technique Chevron Icon
Craniosacral Therapy (CST) Chevron Icon
Diversified Technique Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacro Occipital Technique (SOT) Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Thompson Technique Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    About Dr. Jennifer Murphy, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English, Spanish
    • 1699080671
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Murphy, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphy works at A Family Chiropractic in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Murphy’s profile.

    Dr. Murphy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

