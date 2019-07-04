Jennifer Murray, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Murray, LMHC
Jennifer Murray, LMHC is a Counselor in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Troy University.
Jennifer Baptie, LMHC, LLC25400 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 271-1000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Jennifer is awesome. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a therapist. She is someone who really shows compassion and I always feel like I'm in a judge free zone. Its nice to talk to someone who really cares. She is the first counselor I have been to that I have liked this much and actually stuck to seeing once a week. I always look forward to my sessions. I also really appreciate that if there is a day I really need to see her, she makes room for me. 10 out of 10!!
- Counseling
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1376942490
- Troy University
- University of South Florida
Jennifer Murray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Jennifer Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Murray.
