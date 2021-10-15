Jennifer O'Connor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer O'Connor, PA
Overview
Jennifer O'Connor, PA is a Physician Assistant in Modesto, CA.
Locations
West Modesto Medical Clinic1114 6th St, Modesto, CA 95354 Directions (209) 576-2845
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
By far one of the best doctors I have ever had, she’s extremely kind and cares for her patients, my visit was great, she took her time to listen to my concerns And my health issues.
About Jennifer O'Connor, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1720592033
Jennifer O'Connor accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer O'Connor.
