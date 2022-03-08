See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Jennifer Owens, APRN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Owens, APRN

Jennifer Owens, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Jennifer Owens works at UK Healthcare - Team Blue Primary Care Clinic in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Jennifer Owens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    UK Healthcare - Team Blue Primary Care Clinic
    2400 Greatstone Pt Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 218-5999
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Jennifer Owens, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679087746
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Owens, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Owens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Owens works at UK Healthcare - Team Blue Primary Care Clinic in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Jennifer Owens’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

