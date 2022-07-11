Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennifer Paul, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Paul, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hartford, CT.
Locations
Sfbhg675 Tower Ave Ste 301, Hartford, CT 06112 Directions (860) 714-2750
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
By far the best psychologist I’ve seen. Bedside manner was second to none. She was exceptionally compassionate and kind. Took the time to truly understand my condition and the way it impacts my life. I couldn’t recommend someone more.
About Dr. Jennifer Paul, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1932298171
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.