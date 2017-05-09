Dr. Jennifer Paweleck-Bellingrodt, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paweleck-Bellingrodt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Paweleck-Bellingrodt, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Paweleck-Bellingrodt, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Paweleck-Bellingrodt works at
Locations
Palm Valley Behavioral Health14539 W Indian School Rd Ste 800, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 882-3364
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
As a colleague in behavioral health, I can say without reservation that Dr. Bellingrodt is truly exceptional in every sense. She is a brilliant diagnostician, highly science minded, while exceptionally empathic, all built upon her foundation of faith. Having known her progressionally for nearly a decade, I have never received negative feedback from any mutual patients, and I would see her in a heartbeat as a patient! She is truly a gem! They don't make 'em like Jen anymore!
About Dr. Jennifer Paweleck-Bellingrodt, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1174553028
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC Wash DC
- Baylor University
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
