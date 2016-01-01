See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arroyo Grande, CA
Overview of Jennifer Pennon, NP

Jennifer Pennon, NP is an Orthopedic Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. 

Jennifer Pennon works at Arroyo Grande Specialty Center - Women's Health in Arroyo Grande, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Pennon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arroyo Grande Specialty Center - Women's Health
    850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 473-0700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jennifer Pennon, NP

    • Orthopedics
    • English
    • Female
    • 1033752860
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
    • Marian Regional Medical Center

