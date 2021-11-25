Jennifer Poe, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Poe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Poe, NP
Overview
Jennifer Poe, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Maria, CA.
Locations
Family Medicine Center235 S Palisade Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3561Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Family Medicine Center1400 E Church St Bldg 8, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3561Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jennifer Poe is wonderful. After a misread CT scan, two visits to the emergency room, and a dismal experience on the second visit, Ms. Poe persisted in getting my 98 year old mother properly diagnosed after a week of severe abdominal pain. She got a second reading of the CT which revealed a cyst. She is a life saver and my go to NP for my mom.
About Jennifer Poe, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1073157426
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
