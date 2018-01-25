See All Psychologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Jennifer Poulos, PSY.D

Adolescent Psychology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Poulos, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Atlanta, GA. 

Dr. Poulos works at Intown Pediatric Behavioral Wellness in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Intown Pediatric Behavioral Wellness
    315 Boulevard NE Ste 345, Atlanta, GA 30312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 476-3535

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autism Spectrum Disorders
Behavior Therapy
Behavioral Disorders
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Behavior Therapy
Behavioral Disorders

Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Language Problems Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Speech Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareSource
    • Medicaid
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Poulos, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063846509
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Poulos, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poulos works at Intown Pediatric Behavioral Wellness in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Poulos’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

