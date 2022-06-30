Jennifer Proctor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Proctor, CNP
Overview of Jennifer Proctor, CNP
Jennifer Proctor, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Proctor's Office Locations
- 1 7801 Academy Rd NE # 2, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 272-2700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Proctor?
I have been seeing Jennifer Proctor for about 5 years, and she is the most responsive, comprehensive, and caring health professional I have ever had. She follows up on my conditions regularly and responds to email messages promptly (almost always within 24 hours, even on weekends. She listens to and understands my concerns and always discusses the pros and cons of proposed treatment plans with me. I have no reservations about referring anyone to her.
About Jennifer Proctor, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275867517
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Proctor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Proctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Proctor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Proctor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Proctor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Proctor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.