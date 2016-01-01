See All Cardiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Jennifer Reis, CRNP

Cardiology
Overview of Jennifer Reis, CRNP

Jennifer Reis, CRNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Jennifer Reis works at Div of Cardiology in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Reis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Div of Cardiology
    925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jennifer Reis, CRNP

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1821664723
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

