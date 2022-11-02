Jennifer Rocha, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Rocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Rocha, PA
Overview of Jennifer Rocha, PA
Jennifer Rocha, PA is a Physician Assistant in Atascadero, CA.
Jennifer Rocha works at
Jennifer Rocha's Office Locations
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Atascadero5920 West Mall, Atascadero, CA 93422 Directions (805) 461-2131Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Pismo Beach877 Oak Park Blvd, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 474-8450Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I saw her in San Luis Obispo. She is very caring and quite thorough. I would be thrilled to have on any future check ups. Nice person!
About Jennifer Rocha, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Rocha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Rocha accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Rocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Rocha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Rocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Rocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.