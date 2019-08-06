Jennifer Rowland, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Rowland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Rowland, LPC
Overview
Jennifer Rowland, LPC is a Counselor in Elgin, OK.
Locations
Jennifer Glover-Rowland, LPC202 A St, Elgin, OK 73538 Directions (580) 454-8000
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Jenn.... “You know when you’re driving and it’s pouring down rain, you drive under a bridge and everything stops. Everything goes silent and it’s almost peaceful. Then you finally get out from under the bridge, and everything hits you a little harder than before. You were my bridge.” ??
About Jennifer Rowland, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Rowland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Rowland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Jennifer Rowland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Rowland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Rowland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Rowland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.