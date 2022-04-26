See All Clinical Psychologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Jennifer Russell, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Russell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Postdoctoral Fellowship In Forensic Psychology, Lubbock Regional Mhmr Center and Texas Tech University

Dr. Russell works at Goebel, Vigen, Lobrano, Visconte, & Russell, Psychologists in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Goebel, Vigen, Lobrano, Visconte, & Russell, Psychologists
    3218 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 425-2000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 26, 2022
    I came to Dr. Russell after seeing a counselor for a year and needing more in-depth therapy. She is a wonderful clinical psychologist! Very effective, knowledgeable and compassionate. She has experience helping those with military post-traumatic stress disorder and helping spouses/families with their own personal journey living with PTSD. I noticed a huge difference in my anxiety and depression within the first couple sessions. I have been seeing her for over a year and I have benefited immensely from her services.
    Apr 26, 2022
    Dr. Jennifer Russell, PHD
    About Dr. Jennifer Russell, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1114347846
    Education & Certifications

    • Postdoctoral Fellowship In Forensic Psychology, Lubbock Regional Mhmr Center and Texas Tech University
    • Oklahoma Forensic Center, Northeastern Oklahoma Psychology Internship Program
    • EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Russell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Russell works at Goebel, Vigen, Lobrano, Visconte, & Russell, Psychologists in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Russell’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

