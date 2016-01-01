See All Family Doctors in New London, WI
Jennifer Schaffer, APNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Schaffer, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in New London, WI. 

Jennifer Schaffer works at ThedaCare Physicians New London in New London, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians New London
    1405 Mill St, New London, WI 54961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4807
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jennifer Schaffer, APNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1164850780
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - New London

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.