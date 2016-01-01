Jennifer Schofield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Schofield, FNP-BC
Overview of Jennifer Schofield, FNP-BC
Jennifer Schofield, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Milwaukee, WI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Jennifer Schofield's Office Locations
- 1 6300 N 76Th St, Milwaukee, WI 53218 Directions (414) 800-9924
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Schofield?
About Jennifer Schofield, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235727264
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Schofield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Schofield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Schofield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Schofield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.