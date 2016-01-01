Jennifer Schwertner, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Schwertner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Schwertner, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Schwertner, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Springs, FL.
Jennifer Schwertner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Tuskawilla1340 Tuskawilla Rd # 101-105, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Directions (407) 768-1208
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Schwertner?
About Jennifer Schwertner, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1356538193
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Schwertner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jennifer Schwertner using Healthline FindCare.
Jennifer Schwertner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Schwertner works at
3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Schwertner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Schwertner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Schwertner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Schwertner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.