Jennifer Scroggie, APRN
Jennifer Scroggie, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (717) 531-1804
- Aetna
Jennifer Scroggie is an excellent therapist. She helped me deal with trauma and was instrumental in helping me heal emotionally. She always acts with integrity, keeps a safe space, and never comes across as judgmental. She also manages my medication and has made adjustments to them when needed. I had therapy before this, but it was at a much more superficial surface level. The psychoanalytic therapy I have received helped me get to the root of the issues which has resulted in long lasting changes in my life including at work, with family, and also in how I interact with people in general.
About Jennifer Scroggie, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992889091
Jennifer Scroggie accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Scroggie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Scroggie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Scroggie.
