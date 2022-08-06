See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Jennifer Scroggie, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Scroggie, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jennifer Scroggie, APRN

Jennifer Scroggie, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Jennifer Scroggie works at Vanderbilt Medical Group in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Meredith Hintz
Meredith Hintz
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jane Holt, AGPCNP-BC
Jane Holt, AGPCNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Hannah Jones, FNP-BC
Hannah Jones, FNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee.

Jennifer Scroggie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 531-1804
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Scroggie?

    Aug 06, 2022
    Jennifer Scroggie is an excellent therapist. She helped me deal with trauma and was instrumental in helping me heal emotionally. She always acts with integrity, keeps a safe space, and never comes across as judgmental. She also manages my medication and has made adjustments to them when needed. I had therapy before this, but it was at a much more superficial surface level. The psychoanalytic therapy I have received helped me get to the root of the issues which has resulted in long lasting changes in my life including at work, with family, and also in how I interact with people in general.
    J. moore — Aug 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Scroggie, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Scroggie, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Scroggie to family and friends

    Jennifer Scroggie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Scroggie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Scroggie, APRN.

    About Jennifer Scroggie, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992889091
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Scroggie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Scroggie works at Vanderbilt Medical Group in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Jennifer Scroggie’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Scroggie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Scroggie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Scroggie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Scroggie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Scroggie, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.