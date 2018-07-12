Dr. Jennifer Shell, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Shell, DC
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Shell, DC is a Chiropractor in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Shell works at
Locations
-
1
Alternative Health Care Center P C.20415 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Directions (313) 881-7677
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shell?
I have been a patient of Dr. Shell for over 14 years and highly recommend her to anyone that is seeking a Chiropractor or Alternative Care doctor. She cares about her patient and is very accurate with diagnoses. Excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Jennifer Shell, DC
- Chiropractic
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1730292061
Education & Certifications
- Salvation Army Clinics Chicago
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shell works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.