Dr. Jennifer Shell, DC

Chiropractic
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Shell, DC is a Chiropractor in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Shell works at Alternative Health Care Center P C. in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alternative Health Care Center P C.
    20415 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 881-7677

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Liz in Troy, MI — Jul 12, 2018
    About Dr. Jennifer Shell, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730292061
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Salvation Army Clinics Chicago
    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Shell, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shell works at Alternative Health Care Center P C. in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. View the full address on Dr. Shell’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

