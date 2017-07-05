Dr. Jennifer Shore, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Shore, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Shore, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from American School Of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Shore works at
Locations
Fairfax Mental Health & Wellness3554 Chain Bridge Rd Ste 103, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 896-7621
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've worked with Dr. Shore for a couple of years now, and honestly she is the best therapist I've ever worked with. She listens and really tailors the session to your needs. She also creates an environment that's caring and comfortable -- a number of places in the past felt judgemental she is not. nd that has allowed me to heal and grow.
About Dr. Jennifer Shore, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- American School Of Professional Psychology
- West Virginia University
