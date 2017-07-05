See All Clinical Psychologists in Fairfax, VA
Clinical Psychology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Shore, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from American School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Shore works at Fairfax Mental Health and Wellness in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfax Mental Health & Wellness
    3554 Chain Bridge Rd Ste 103, Fairfax, VA 22030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 05, 2017
    I've worked with Dr. Shore for a couple of years now, and honestly she is the best therapist I've ever worked with. She listens and really tailors the session to your needs. She also creates an environment that's caring and comfortable -- a number of places in the past felt judgemental she is not. nd that has allowed me to heal and grow.
    Vienna, VA — Jul 05, 2017
    About Dr. Jennifer Shore, PSY.D

    Clinical Psychology
    English
    1417225863
    Education & Certifications

    American School Of Professional Psychology
    West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Shore, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shore is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Shore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Shore works at Fairfax Mental Health and Wellness in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Shore's profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

