Jennifer Simcox, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jennifer Simcox, APRN

Jennifer Simcox, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV. 

Jennifer Simcox works at Renown Medical Group in Reno, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Simcox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    N Hills
    1075 N Hills Blvd Ste 180, Reno, NV 89506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 982-5000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 29, 2021
I saw Jennifer Simcon, APRN when my primary care wasn't available. I was seen on short notice with a short wait time in the pleasant office. She reviewed my chart prior to our visit and she took the time to listen to me. She also researched for alternative medications when one I used previously conflicted with another medication I take and offered suggestions. I wouldn't hesitate to see this provider again. I left the appointment with a clear direction for my treatment and next steps.
Dave — Apr 29, 2021
Photo: Jennifer Simcox, APRN
About Jennifer Simcox, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1073125928
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Simcox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Jennifer Simcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Simcox works at Renown Medical Group in Reno, NV. View the full address on Jennifer Simcox’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Simcox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Simcox.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Simcox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Simcox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

