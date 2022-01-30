See All Physicians Assistants in Greenville, SC
Jennifer Simko, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jennifer Simko, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, SC. 

Jennifer Simko works at Achieve MD in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Achieve MD
    142 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 558-0092
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 30, 2022
    You wre a great doctor ,I have ibs
    Jennifer Watts — Jan 30, 2022
    About Jennifer Simko, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629186929
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Simko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Simko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Simko works at Achieve MD in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Jennifer Simko’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Simko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Simko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Simko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Simko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.