Jennifer Sissom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Sissom, PA
Overview
Jennifer Sissom, PA is a Physician Assistant in Braselton, GA.
Jennifer Sissom works at
Locations
Georgia Dermatology Partners1515 River Pl Ste 300, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 972-4845Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very Professional office, did NOT have to wait. Jennifer removed growth near my eye very quickly. She explained about the moles on my neck and entire appointment took 10 minutes!
About Jennifer Sissom, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1063488708
Education & Certifications
- VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
