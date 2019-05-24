See All Physicians Assistants in Braselton, GA
Jennifer Sissom, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jennifer Sissom, PA is a Physician Assistant in Braselton, GA. 

Jennifer Sissom works at Georgia Dermatology Partners in Braselton, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Dermatology Partners
    1515 River Pl Ste 300, Braselton, GA 30517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 972-4845
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergic Disorders

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jennifer Sissom, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    NPI Number
    • 1063488708
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Sissom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Sissom works at Georgia Dermatology Partners in Braselton, GA. View the full address on Jennifer Sissom’s profile.

    Jennifer Sissom has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Sissom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Sissom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Sissom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

