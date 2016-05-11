Jennifer Spies, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Spies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Spies, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH.
Trillium Family Solutions Inc.624 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44702 Directions (330) 493-4553
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Jennifer was very outgoing. She made us feel very comfortable and was fun to be around. Didn't hurt she was easy on the eyes.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932545498
Jennifer Spies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Spies accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Spies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Spies works at
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Spies. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Spies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Spies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Spies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.