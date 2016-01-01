Jennifer Spreng, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Spreng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Spreng, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Spreng, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Groton, CT.
Coastal Counseling, LLC1041 Poquonnock Rd, Groton, CT 06340 Directions (860) 405-0005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Jennifer Spreng, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Spreng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Spreng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Spreng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Spreng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Spreng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Spreng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.