See All Nurse Practitioners in Macon, GA
Jennifer Stanfield, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Stanfield, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Stanfield, NP

Jennifer Stanfield, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Macon, GA. 

Jennifer Stanfield works at Mercer Medicine in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Jennifer Stanfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Corporation of Mercer University
    250 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 301-4111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Stanfield?

    Sep 20, 2017
    Ms. Stanfield is part of the The Jones Center, Macon GA. She is knowlegable an competent in her field. Certainly more than most family and some Endocronology people I have been treated by in the past. Would recommend her without reservation.
    Ralph in cochran — Sep 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Stanfield, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Stanfield, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Stanfield to family and friends

    Jennifer Stanfield's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Stanfield

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Stanfield, NP.

    About Jennifer Stanfield, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235527268
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Stanfield, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Stanfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Stanfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Stanfield works at Mercer Medicine in Macon, GA. View the full address on Jennifer Stanfield’s profile.

    Jennifer Stanfield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Stanfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Stanfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Stanfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Stanfield, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.