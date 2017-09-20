Jennifer Stanfield, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Stanfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Stanfield, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer Stanfield, NP
Jennifer Stanfield, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Macon, GA.
Jennifer Stanfield works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jennifer Stanfield's Office Locations
-
1
Corporation of Mercer University250 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 301-4111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Stanfield?
Ms. Stanfield is part of the The Jones Center, Macon GA. She is knowlegable an competent in her field. Certainly more than most family and some Endocronology people I have been treated by in the past. Would recommend her without reservation.
About Jennifer Stanfield, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235527268
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Stanfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Stanfield accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Stanfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Stanfield works at
Jennifer Stanfield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Stanfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Stanfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Stanfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.