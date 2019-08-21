Jennifer Steffenhagen, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Steffenhagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Steffenhagen, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Steffenhagen, LMHC is a Counselor in Rochester, NY.
Jennifer Steffenhagen works at
Locations
-
1
Unity Behavioral Health Outpatient100 Pinewild Dr, Rochester, NY 14606 Directions (585) 368-6700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Steffenhagen?
I highly recommend Jennifer. She always listens carefully and is skilled at hearing where I am stuck and gently suggesting ways to challenge my negative thoughts. She continually surprises me with how many techniques she can suggest that prove to be helpful. Unlike the one negative reviewer here, I have never had the experience of her talking about herself, except very briefly to show empathy with my situation.
About Jennifer Steffenhagen, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1255652202
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Steffenhagen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Steffenhagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Steffenhagen works at
6 patients have reviewed Jennifer Steffenhagen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Steffenhagen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Steffenhagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Steffenhagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.