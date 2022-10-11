See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
Jennifer Sudduth, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Sudduth, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview

Jennifer Sudduth, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Jennifer Sudduth works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste B160, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jennifer Sudduth?

Oct 11, 2022
Jennifer is easy to talk to and allows me enough time to discuss my medical concerns. She has always answered my questions and has always replied to my messages sent through the patient portal.
Mike326 — Oct 11, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jennifer Sudduth, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Sudduth, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Sudduth to family and friends

Jennifer Sudduth's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jennifer Sudduth

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Sudduth, PA-C.

About Jennifer Sudduth, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1114941895
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Sudduth, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Sudduth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jennifer Sudduth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jennifer Sudduth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Sudduth works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Jennifer Sudduth’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Jennifer Sudduth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Sudduth.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Sudduth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Sudduth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.