Dr. Jennifer Sweeton, PSY.D

Psychological Trauma
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Sweeton, PSY.D is a Psychological Trauma Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Psychological Trauma, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Palo Alto University, Pacific Graduate School Of Psychology and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Sweeton works at Kansas City Mental Health Associates in Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Kansas City Mental Health Associates
    513 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS 66062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 648-2512

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2019
    Dr. Sweeton facilitated an EMDR conference I attended. I thoroughly enjoyed the skills she taught. Dr. Sweeton is a wealth of knowledge!!
    About Dr. Jennifer Sweeton, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychological Trauma
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457791584
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oklahoma City Va Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • Palo Alto University, Pacific Graduate School Of Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Sweeton, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sweeton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sweeton works at Kansas City Mental Health Associates in Olathe, KS. View the full address on Dr. Sweeton’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweeton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweeton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

