Jennifer Tantalo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Tantalo, RPA-C
Overview
Jennifer Tantalo, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY.
Jennifer Tantalo works at
Locations
1
Helendale Dermatology and Medical Spa Pllc500 Helendale Rd Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14609 Directions (585) 266-5420
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jennifer Tantalo, RPA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942279666
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Tantalo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Tantalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Tantalo works at
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Tantalo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Tantalo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Tantalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Tantalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.