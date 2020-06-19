See All Nurse Practitioners in Rockford, IL
Jennifer Taylor, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Taylor, APN

Jennifer Taylor, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockford, IL. 

Jennifer Taylor works at Crusader Community Health in Rockford, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Taylor's Office Locations

    Crusaders Central Clinic Association
    1200 W State St, Rockford, IL 61102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 490-1600
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 19, 2020
    Cares about her patients and very very knowledgeable knowledgeable
    Deborah Dover — Jun 19, 2020
    Photo: Jennifer Taylor, APN
    About Jennifer Taylor, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982030730
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Taylor works at Crusader Community Health in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Jennifer Taylor’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

