Family Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Thomas, NP

Jennifer Thomas, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mandeville, LA. 

Jennifer Thomas works at St. Tammany Physicians Network-Mandeville in Mandeville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Jennifer Thomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    STPN Folsom
    201 Saint Ann Dr Ste B, Mandeville, LA 70471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 898-4001
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 19, 2021
    She is extremely knowledgeable and very caring. She takes the time to listen to my concerns and my feedback.
    Melody Menard — Apr 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Thomas, NP
    About Jennifer Thomas, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063788321
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Thomas, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Thomas works at St. Tammany Physicians Network-Mandeville in Mandeville, LA. View the full address on Jennifer Thomas’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

