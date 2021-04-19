Jennifer Thomas, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Thomas, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer Thomas, NP
Jennifer Thomas, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mandeville, LA.
Jennifer Thomas works at
Jennifer Thomas' Office Locations
STPN Folsom201 Saint Ann Dr Ste B, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 898-4001Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
She is extremely knowledgeable and very caring. She takes the time to listen to my concerns and my feedback.
About Jennifer Thomas, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1063788321
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Thomas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Jennifer Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Jennifer Thomas works at
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.