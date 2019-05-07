Dr. Tomich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Tomich, OD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Tomich, OD
Dr. Jennifer Tomich, OD is an Optometrist in Naperville, IL.
Dr. Tomich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tomich's Office Locations
-
1
Costco Optical #3421320 S Route 59, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 328-2901
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tomich?
excellent care.
About Dr. Jennifer Tomich, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1912125949
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomich accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomich works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.