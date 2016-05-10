Dr. Jennifer Tsai, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Tsai, OD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Tsai, OD
Dr. Jennifer Tsai, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Tsai's Office Locations
Grand Optical369 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 599-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- March Vision Care
- Meritain Health
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tsai is very knowledgeable and professional. She answered every question I had patiently and thoroughly. The exam was efficient and I did not have to wait long to be seen. I refer my family and friends to see Dr. Tsai.
About Dr. Jennifer Tsai, OD
- Optometry
- 9 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1134532492
Education & Certifications
- The Eye Institute
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- University of Virginia
Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
