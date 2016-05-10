Overview of Dr. Jennifer Tsai, OD

Dr. Jennifer Tsai, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Tsai works at Nassau Fulton Optical in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.