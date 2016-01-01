Jennifer Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Turner, PA
Overview
Jennifer Turner, PA is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, SC.
Jennifer Turner works at
Locations
-
1
Practice1910 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 779-1420Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Turner?
About Jennifer Turner, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962545574
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Turner accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Turner works at
3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.