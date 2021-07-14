Jennifer Vaught has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Vaught, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer Vaught, FNP-BC
Jennifer Vaught, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Jennifer Vaught's Office Locations
Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic - West Office260 Fort Sanders West Blvd Bldg 6, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 558-4400
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Jennifer Vaught several times in between seeing Dr Fry for steroid epidural injections for chronic, severe pain related to herniated discs. She listens, she cares. My tears MATTERED to her. She kept ordering tests/MRIs until we found out what was wrong. She ended up needing to send me to Dr Madigan for surgery, but I don’t know what I would have done throughout this process without her. Some may need antidepressants and pain pills- but she listened to me that that was not/is not what I need. I needed a cure. I needed my life back. And she was determined to help me get my life back. Couldn’t say enough about her! She’s wonderful! A wonderful person and a wonderful provider. Thank you Jennifer for holding my hand throughout this horrible ordeal. 5 stars!!
About Jennifer Vaught, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205266699
