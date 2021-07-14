See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Jennifer Vaught, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Vaught, FNP-BC

Jennifer Vaught, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Jennifer Vaught works at Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic - West Office in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Vaught's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic - West Office
    260 Fort Sanders West Blvd Bldg 6, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 558-4400
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Jul 14, 2021
    I saw Jennifer Vaught several times in between seeing Dr Fry for steroid epidural injections for chronic, severe pain related to herniated discs. She listens, she cares. My tears MATTERED to her. She kept ordering tests/MRIs until we found out what was wrong. She ended up needing to send me to Dr Madigan for surgery, but I don’t know what I would have done throughout this process without her. Some may need antidepressants and pain pills- but she listened to me that that was not/is not what I need. I needed a cure. I needed my life back. And she was determined to help me get my life back. Couldn’t say enough about her! She’s wonderful! A wonderful person and a wonderful provider. Thank you Jennifer for holding my hand throughout this horrible ordeal. 5 stars!!
    Holly Lewis — Jul 14, 2021
    Photo: Jennifer Vaught, FNP-BC
    About Jennifer Vaught, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205266699
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Vaught has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Vaught has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Vaught works at Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic - West Office in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Jennifer Vaught’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Vaught. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Vaught.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Vaught, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Vaught appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

