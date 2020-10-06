See All Psychologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Jennifer Watson, PHD

Psychology
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Watson, PHD is a Psychologist in Gainesville, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida-Gainesville

Dr. Watson works at Haile Psychiatry and Psychotherapy Group in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Haile Psychiatry and Psychotherapy Group
    5214 Sw 91st Ter, Gainesville, FL 32608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 337-0551
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anorexia
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Anorexia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Internal Family Systems Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2020
    First Psychologist I've met who so well blends just the right amount of warmth and professionalism.
    E. Miller — Oct 06, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Watson, PHD
    About Dr. Jennifer Watson, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1235390352
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • Wake Forest University
