Dr. Jennifer Watson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Watson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Watson, PHD is a Psychologist in Gainesville, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida-Gainesville
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
-
1
Haile Psychiatry and Psychotherapy Group5214 Sw 91st Ter, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 337-0551Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watson?
First Psychologist I've met who so well blends just the right amount of warmth and professionalism.
About Dr. Jennifer Watson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1235390352
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.