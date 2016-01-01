Jennifer Weakland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Weakland, FNP
Overview of Jennifer Weakland, FNP
Jennifer Weakland, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT.
Jennifer Weakland works at
Jennifer Weakland's Office Locations
-
1
St. Mark's Hospital1200 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 268-7111
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jennifer Weakland, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083859714
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Weakland accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Weakland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Weakland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Weakland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Weakland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Weakland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.