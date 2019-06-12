See All Dermatologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Jennifer West, FNP

Dermatology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer West, FNP is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Jennifer West works at Vujevich Dermatology Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vujevich Dermatology Associates
    100 N Wren Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 429-2570
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Jun 12, 2019
    Jennifer West is one of the most educated, caring, and wonderful practioners I've ever encountered in medicine from Pittsburgh to San Francisco, and Boston in between.
    Lynette M. — Jun 12, 2019
    About Jennifer West, FNP

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1043443880
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer West, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer West has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer West works at Vujevich Dermatology Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Jennifer West’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jennifer West. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer West.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

