Jennifer White, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer White, CRNP
Jennifer White, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD.
Jennifer White's Office Locations
UM SJMG Towson Medical Associates7801 York Rd Ste 102, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 769-4920
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Jennifer has been my health practioner for at least 8 years and I love her. She stands fir honesty, integrity and best medical practices and ethics. She truly cares about her patients well being and gives the best advise possible but will encourage you to make the decision that best for you. I recommend her to everyone I know.
About Jennifer White, CRNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1609267178
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer White.
